India Leads Stock Slump. Focus Is on U.S. Senate.

Indian stocks paced a global retreat on Monday, after the country locked down over 100 million people in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Sensex plunged over 11% as India placed more than 80 districts across the country under stringent lockdown. Heavy losses also occurred in Australia and Thailand.

European stocks traded sharply lower in early action on Monday, after the U.S. Senate failed to advance a motion to provide stimulus.

The German DAX, French CAC 40 and the U.K. FTSE 100 all retreated.

U.S. stock were weaker as well, though they were off the worst levels of the day.

The U.S. Senate, short-handed as one senator tested positive for coronavirus and others quarantined themselves, didn’t advance a bill on the stimulus package, as talks still continued between key Republican and Democratic figures.

Germany, meanwhile, may authorize more than 350 billion euros in new debt, according to reports, as Chancellor Angela Merkel was quarantined after coming into a contact with a virus-carrying doctor. The U.K., after markets closed on Friday, rolled out a program that would guarantee most of the pay of workers kept on the payroll.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the 2020 Olympics could be coming.

There have been 341,365 confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with 14,759 deaths and nearly 100,000 recoveries. Italy has had the most fatalities at 5,476, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker of official government data.

European companies announced cost-cutting moves in response.

Airbus is canceling planned dividend payments and lining up 15 billion euros in new credit.

Royal Dutch Shell said it is halting its buyback program, as it announced cuts to operational and capital spending to boost its free cash flow by up to $9 billion before tax. Another major European oil company, Total, said it is halting its stock buyback plan as it cuts costs.

