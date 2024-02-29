News & Insights

India launches second part of critical minerals auction worth $362 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

February 29, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by Neha Arora and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details from government statement, background

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India launched the second part of its critical minerals auction worth an estimated 30 trillion rupees (about $362 billion), the country's mines minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

A total of 18 blocks of critical and strategic minerals, including graphite, tungsten, vanadium, cobalt and nickel, among others, will be auctioned across eight states across the country, a government statement said.

Seventeen mineral blocks have been put up for a composite license, while one block is for a mining lease, it added. A composite license includes a license to examine a block and mine it afterwards.

Mineral blocks are being auctioned in the central Indian states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Arunachal Pradesh in the east and Rajasthan in the west are also on the list.

The first round of auctions was launched in November last year, in a move to drive the country's clean energy push.

($1 = 82.8859 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.