News & Insights

US Markets
DELL

India launches new 'authorisation' plan for imports of laptops, tablets

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 19, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

By Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India is launching a new system of "authorisation" for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers, aiming to monitor shipments of such hardware without hurting market supply, government officials said on Thursday.

The new "import management system" takes effect from Nov. 1 and requires companies to register the quantity and value of imports, but the government will not reject any import requests and will use the data for monitoring, the officials said.

Its purpose is "to ensure that all this provides us with the kind of data and information we need to make sure that we have a completely trusted digital system," said S. Krishnan, the top bureaucrat in the electronics and infotech ministry.

The decision spells relief for global laptop makers such as Dell DELL.N, HP HPE.N, Apple AAPL.O, Samsung 005930.KS and Lenovo 0992.HK, which had been unnerved by the abrupt announcement of a licensing regime in August.

On Aug. 3, India imposed a licensing regime on laptops and tablet imports, but quickly deferred the decision following criticism from industry and Washington.

That plan would have allowed the government to reject import requests while requiring a licence for every shipment.

Further measures could be taken after September 2024 on the basis of the data collected, Krishnan added, speaking at a press conference.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
HPE
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.