India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario -sources

Contributor
Aditya Kalra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - India's antitrust body launched raids at two top sellers of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O over violations of domestic competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both sellers, did not immeditately respond to a request for comment.

