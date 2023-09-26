News & Insights

India keeps borrowing plan unchanged for second half; introduces 50-yr bond

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 26, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details on bond tenure and green bond issuance in paragraphs 3-4

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian government plans to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.72 billion) through bondissuances in the October-March period, the central bank said on Tuesday, as it introduced a new security with a 50-year tenure.

India has projected gross market borrowing at 15.43 trillion rupees for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, of which it has borrowed 8.88 trillion rupees between April and September.

The government said the borrowing will be done through bonds with tenures of three, five, seven, 10, 14, 30 and 40 years.

The borrowing plan for the second-half of the fiscal year will include issuance of government green bonds worth 200 billion rupees, it said.

($1 = 83.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh, editing by Ed Osmond and Anil D'Silva)

((Shivangi.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.