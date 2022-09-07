India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

