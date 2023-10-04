News & Insights

India, Japan launch $600 million fund for low carbon emission projects

October 04, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) launched on Wednesday a $600-million fund to invest in sustainability projects.

JBIC will contribute 51% of that figure, and India the rest, the Indian government said in a statement.

The India-Japan Fund will target investment in sustainable projects in areas such as renewable energy, e-mobility and waste management, the NIIF, launched in 2015 as India's first state-backed fund, said in a statement.

It will also look to boost collaboration between Indian and Japanese firms amid an "unstable world situation and problems such as a severed supply chain," said Hayashi Nobumitsu, the governor of the Japanese bank.

"Japanese companies are increasingly interested in entering the Indian market as a relocation destination for a production base or an investment destination," he added.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Clarence Fernandez)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.