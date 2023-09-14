India issues tender for gas-fired power for Oct-Nov high demand periods

News & Insights

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India is seeking bids to supply 4,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from gas-fired power plants to address periods of high demand in October and November, according to a tender issued by a unit of state-run NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS.

"The operation of gas-based plants is envisaged tentatively for 20 days during the crunch period, extendable by another 5 days based on requirement," it said.

The tender includes a minimum guaranteed purchase of 75% of the contracted quantity.

It is unusual for India's electricity use to spike during the second half of the year as temperatures typically trend lower.

