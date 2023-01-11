Commodities

India investigates Food Corporation officials for possible corruption - source

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 11, 2023 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's federal police are investigating officials of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) for possible corruption in the purchase and distribution of grains, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at more than 50 locations in Punjab and Haryana states, as well as in Delhi, the source said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with the media.

The FCI, which buys rice and wheat from growers every season at guaranteed prices, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.