India in talks to export green hydrogen, official says

Credit: REUTERS/SAYED SHEASHA

November 10, 2022 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India is in initial talks with the governments of other countries to export green hydrogen made in the South Asian nation, an official of its foreign ministry said on Thursday, even as challenges remain in adapting the clean-burning fuel.

Green hydrogen, derived from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, has the best environmental credentials since there are few or no carbon dioxide emissions.

It has been touted as key to decarbonising industries that rely on coal, gas and oil, but the costs of production have traditionally been much higher than other forms of hydrogen, while there are also uncertainties about the demand worldwide.

"We are in a position to make green hydrogen as our main source of energy in the future," Prabhat Kumar, an additional secretary of the external affairs ministry, said at an industry event in New Delhi.

Kumar said India has plenty of sunshine which makes it viable for the country to produce green hydrogen, but did not specify a time frame for its export.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.