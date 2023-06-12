News & Insights

India imposes wheat stock limit to arrest price rise -govt official

June 12, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India has imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold in an effort to bring down prices, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters on Monday.

The world's second biggest wheat producer will also provide 1.5 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which have risen 8% in a month, Chopra said.

