NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton on the export of onions until Dec. 31, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

