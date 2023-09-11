News & Insights

India imposes anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for 5 years

September 11, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna and Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - India on Monday imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for five years, according to a government notification.

On Sept 4, India's steel secretary, Nagendra Nath Sinha, said New Delhi was monitoring the steel imports situation after the steel industry raised concerns over potential dumping by Chinese sellers.

During April-July, China was the second biggest steel exporter to India, after South Korea, selling 0.6 million metric tons, up 62% from the same period a year earlier.

In all, India imported 2 million metric tons of finished steel in the period, the highest since 2020 and up 23% from a year earlier.

China, the world's top steel producer, exported mostly cold- rolled coil or sheets to India.

