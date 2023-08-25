News & Insights

Commodities

India imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice -govt notification

Credit: REUTERS/RAJENDRA JADHAV

August 25, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India has imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice with immediate effect, according to a government notification seen by Reuters on Friday.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by Chris Reese)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.