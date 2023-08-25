India imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice -govt notification

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India has imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice with immediate effect, according to a government notification seen by Reuters on Friday.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by Chris Reese)

