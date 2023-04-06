India holds key rate in surprise decision, keeps door open for more hikes

By Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence.

Most analysts had expected one final 25 basis point hike in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise the repo rate by a total 250 bps since May last year.

"We have to be extremely prudent in our actions," Das said in his statement.

Government bond yields crashed after the surprise RBI decision to maintain the status quo on rates.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC dropped to 7.1469%, the lowest level since Sept. 15 immediately after the policy announcement, against 7.2857% before the decision. The yield was at 7.1843% as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

Retail inflation rose 6.44% year-on-year in February, easing from 6.52% in January but has remained above the central bank's mandated target range of 2%-6% for 10 out of the last 12 readings.

The central bank sees inflation at 5.2% in 2023-24 and GDP growth is seen at 6.5% in the financial year beginning April 1.

