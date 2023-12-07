News & Insights

India holds key lending rate steady for fifth straight meeting

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

December 07, 2023 — 11:34 pm EST

Written by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank's key lending rate was kept unchanged at a fifth straight policy meeting on Friday, as predicted, amid robust economic growth and lingering concerns around inflation.

The country's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate INREPO=ECI unchanged at 6.50% after having raised it by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.