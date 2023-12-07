India holds key lending rate steady for fifth straight meeting

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank's key lending rate was kept unchanged at a fifth straight policy meeting on Friday, as predicted, amid robust economic growth and lingering concerns around inflation.

The country's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate INREPO=ECI unchanged at 6.50% after having raised it by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly)

