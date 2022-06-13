World Markets

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports -food secretary

Contributor
Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday.

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday.

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month.

"We have more than sufficient stocks of rice, so there is no plan to consider this," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said responding to a question whether India would consider any curb on rice exports.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular