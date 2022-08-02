India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

Corrects to say tax applicable to locally produced crude, not exports

Aug 2 (Reuters) - India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, while cutting export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre.

($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees)

