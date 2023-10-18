India hikes minimum support price for wheat

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India increased the minimum support price (MSP) on six crops, including wheat, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The minimum support price of wheat was raised by 150 rupees ($1.80), Anurag Thakur told reporters at a press briefing.

($1 = 83.2625 Indian rupees)

