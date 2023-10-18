News & Insights

India hikes govt employee inflation-adjusted allowance by 4%

October 18, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Indian governmenton Wednesday hiked the inflation-adjusted allowance for its 11.7 million employees and pensioners by 4% ahead of the festival season, a minister said, amove that would cost the exchequer 128.57 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) annually.

The wage increase, or dearness allowance -- a part of monthly wages and pensions provided to cushion against rises in the cost of living -- was effective beginning July 1, 2023, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The federal and state governments generally announce twice-a-year adjustments in inflation-linked wages on top of an annual increment.

The hike will benefit about 4.9 million government employees and 6.8 million pensioners, said a statement issued by the government.

($1 = 83.2350 Indian rupees)

