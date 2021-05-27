US Markets
PFE

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer PFE.N, Moderna MRNA.O and J&J JNJ.N, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRNA JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular