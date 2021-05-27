India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer PFE.N, Moderna MRNA.O and J&J JNJ.N, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller."

