News & Insights

Commodities

India has adequate stocks of fertilisers for next crop season - minister

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

January 17, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

Adds background, details in paragraph 4-5

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India has an adequate stock of fertilisers to meet demand in the summer crop season and tensions in the Red Sea region will not lead to any shortage, the fertiliser minister said on Wednesday.

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have disrupted trade on one of the world's most important shipping routes, adding between 10 and 15 days to transit times as ships take the safer route around southern Africa.

"There will be no shortages of fertilisers. Foreign ministry is intervening and Indian Navy is providing protection to our ships," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Indian fertiliser cargoes are now coming via the Cape of Good Hope and that has raised freight costs significantly.

Mandaviya said current stock levels, along with local production, would be sufficient to meet demand.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by YP Rajesh)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.