India has 26 potential cases of bleeding, clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - An Indian government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday.

"There is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events" after being vaccinated, the data showed.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by Gareth Jones)

