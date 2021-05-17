AZN

India has 26 potential cases of bleeding, clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

Krishna N. Das Reuters
NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - An Indian government panel has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L Covishield vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday.

"There is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events" after being vaccinated, the data showed.

