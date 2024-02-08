India halves wheat stock limit to fight food inflation

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - India has lowered the stock limit of wheat that traders can hold to increase the grain's availability and moderate prices, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The limit on wheat stocks held by traders and wholesalers was cut to 500 metric tons from earlier limit of 1,000 tons, it said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)

