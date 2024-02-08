News & Insights

India halves wheat stock limit to fight food inflation

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

February 08, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - India has lowered the stock limit of wheat that traders can hold to increase the grain's availability and moderate prices, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The limit on wheat stocks held by traders and wholesalers was cut to 500 metric tons from earlier limit of 1,000 tons, it said.

