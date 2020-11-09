India Grid Trust to sell June 2024 bonds at 7%

MUMBAI, November 10 (IFR) - India Grid Trust is planning to raise Rs2.5bn (US$34m) from bonds maturing on June 28 2024 at 7.00%, according to market sources.

The infrastructure investment trust, which was set up in 2016 to build and maintain transmission projects, is targeting Rs500m plus a greenshoe of Rs2bn. The notes have a call option after March 28 2024.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on November 11 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am India time.

Crisil has assigned a AAA rating to the bonds.

The coupon will be stepped up by 50bp if the bonds are downgraded to AA. If the rating falls below AA–, the debenture holders have the right to redeem the outstanding principal amount.

In September, India Grid Trust raised Rs4bn from bonds maturing on March 1 2024 at 8.50%

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

((krishna.merchant@refinitiv.com; +65 97865219))