DELL

India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

November 18, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government has approved investments by 27 companies including Dell DELL.N, HP HPQ.N and Foxconn 2317.TW under its $2 billion incentive scheme to manufacture IT hardware domestically.

Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the companies are expected to invest 30 billion Indian rupees ($360 million) collectively, while creating 50,000 jobs in the sector.

Approvals have also been granted to domestic manufacturers including Dixon Technologies DIXO.NS and VVDN, the minister said.

The government had i doubled the value of the incentive scheme to spur domestic production of laptops and tablets, following a lukewarm response to a previous programme.

The country is offering cash-backs to manufacturers on sales of locally made goods that exceed an annual target.

The scheme is key to India's ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting an annual output worth $300 billion by 2026.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

