India grants emergency approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - govt official

June 29 (Reuters) - India's Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS has been granted a new drug permission for restricted use of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

