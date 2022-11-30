India govt steps up audit of EV firms taking subsidies -CNBC TV 18

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government will stop its electric vehicle subsidy scheme for companies against which complaints have been received, CNBC TV 18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The government may ask some of the companies to return the subsidies received already, the report added.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by David Evans)

