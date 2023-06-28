News & Insights

India govt lists 30 critical minerals in clean energy push

June 28, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Wednesday that it had listed 30 critical minerals, including nickel, titanium, vanadium and tungsten, to drive its clean energy push.

The government had previously listed 12 strategic minerals, including lithium - a critical raw material used in making electric vehicle batteries.

Lithium reserves were discovered earlier this year in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.

