India govt forecasts year to March economic growth of 9.2%

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% year-on-year in the financial year ending in March, the Ministry of Statistics said on Friday in its first estimate for the period.

That would compare to a 7.3% contraction the previous financial year.

Many private economists have trimmed their growth forecasts for the 2021/22 fiscal year from over 10% as disruptions from the Omicron COVID-19 variant's surge hits consumer sentiment and economic activity.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; editing by John Stonestreet)

