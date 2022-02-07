India govt cancels auction of all securities scheduled for Feb 11- govt statement

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on Feb. 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields after the announcement of record borrowing program.

The government said it had decided to cancel the auction post review of cash position.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

