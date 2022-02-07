India govt cancels auction of all securities scheduled for Feb 11- govt statement

Contributor
Shilpa Jamkhandikar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on Feb. 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields after the announcement of record borrowing program.

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on Feb. 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields after the announcement of record borrowing program.

The government said it had decided to cancel the auction post review of cash position.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters