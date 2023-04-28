India govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC Chairman - document

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - India's government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India LIFI.NS for two years, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as chairman in March for three months.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

