US Markets
GILD

India gives Hetero Labs and Cipla approval to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd the green light to manufacture and market their generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical companies said on Sunday.

Adds Cipla's statement

June 21 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS the green light to manufacture and market their generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical companies said on Sunday.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 rupees ($66-$79) for a 100 milligram dose, Hetero said.

India's Cipla said its generic version of remdesivir will be called Cipremi.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) was not immediately available for comment.

Gilead Sciences Inc signed non-exclusive licensing pacts last month with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its COVID-19 treatment.

The pacts allow Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd JULS.NS, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Mylan NV MYL.O and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd FERO.PSX to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila CADI.NS said last week it signed a non-exclusive licensing pact with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market remdesivir.

India reported a record jump in coronavirus infections on Saturday, an increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said, taking the total to 395,047 with 12,948 deaths.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD MYL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular