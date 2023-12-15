India gets bids for green hydrogen, electrolyser incentives

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, JSW Energy JSWE.NS, Torrent Power TOPO.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS are among 14 companies that have bid for incentives under India's green hydrogen plan, according to a government agency.

Twenty companies including Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Jindal India, Larsen & Toubro LART.NS and Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL.NS have also submitted bids for incentives to manufacture electrolysers, statements from Solar Energy Corp of India said.

Both sets of bids were opened on Friday, the statements showed.

In July, India invited pilot bids under its $2 billion programme to incentivise production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers.

Bids for 0.55 million metric tons of green hydrogen production have been received against the invited 0.45 million tons, the statements showed. The companies include Acme Cleantech, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen SEMB.NS, CESC CESC.NS, Greenko ZeroC and Avaada GreenH2, they said.

For an invitation to set up 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, bids for 3.4 GW were received, the statements showed.

Other bidders for electrolysers include Waaree Energies WAAN.NS, Ohmium Operations, Advait Infratech ADVF.BO and Acme Cleantech Solutions.

India aims to reach 5 million tons in annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

((Sarita.ChagantiSingh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.