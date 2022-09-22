India foreign minister says world still needs independent-minded nations

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The world still needs nations that take independent positions in international matters, India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar said, adding that India had made "remarkable progress" in ties with the United States under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The United States has been trying to wean India off its decades-old heavy reliance on Russia for military equipment.

Several U.S. officials have visited India since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, offering it more defence equipment in a bid to get New Delhi to reduce ties with Moscow and also keep its energy imports from Russia in check.

Without mentioning Ukraine, Jaishankar, speaking at an event in New York late on Wednesday - within hours of President Vladimir Putin announcing Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two - said there was value in countries pursuing their own foreign policies.

"The world today requires independent countries, independent-minded countries who take positions," he said. "The politics of the last six months has shown that there is a space out there for countries who are not part of a very polarised scenario."

At a weekly briefing on Thursday, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated a call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and New Delhi's position on "respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries".

The United States this week welcomed Modi telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is no time for war.

Jaishankar said there had been "remarkable progress in the last eight years" in bilateral relations with the United States.

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.