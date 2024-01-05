News & Insights

Commodities

India forecasts economic growth of 7.3% for fiscal year ending in March

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

January 05, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the current fiscal year ending in March, the highest rate of the major global economies, helped by state spending and a pickup in manufacturing, the National Statistics Office said on Friday.

The first advance estimates of annual gross domestic product INGDPY=ECI come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its growth forecast last month to 7% from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.

"These are early projections for 2023/24," the National Statistical Office(NSO) said in a statement, noting that improved data coverage, actual tax receipts and spending on state subsidies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions.

India's economy grew 7.2% in 2022/23 and 8.7% in 2021/22.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the GDP, is estimated to expand 6.5% year-on-year in 2023/24, compared to 1.3% a year ago, while construction output was seen growing by 10.7%, up from 10% in the previous year, data showed.

However, the growth in farm output, contributing about 15% to GDP was seen slowing down to 1.8% in the current fiscal year, from 4% in the previous year, impacting rural wages.

India posted faster-than-expected economic growth of 7.6% year-on-year in the September quarter, after growing 7.8% in the previous quarter, which prompted many private economists to upwardly revise their yearly estimates.

Among others, S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, setting to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim annual budget on February 1 and is expected to increase spending on infrastructure, helped by rising tax receipts while aiming to lower fiscal deficit from 5.9% of GDP in the current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by William Maclean)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +919810286200; Twitter:@manojgulnar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.