India forecasts economic growth of 7.3% for fiscal year ending in March

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the current fiscal year ending in March, the highest rate of the major global economies, helped by state spending and a pickup in manufacturing, the National Statistics Office said on Friday.

The first advance estimates of annual gross domestic product INGDPY=ECI come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its growth forecast last month to 7% from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.

"These are early projections for 2023/24," the National Statistical Office(NSO) said in a statement, noting that improved data coverage, actual tax receipts and spending on state subsidies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions.

India's economy grew 7.2% in 2022/23 and 8.7% in 2021/22.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the GDP, is estimated to expand 6.5% year-on-year in 2023/24, compared to 1.3% a year ago, while construction output was seen growing by 10.7%, up from 10% in the previous year, data showed.

However, the growth in farm output, contributing about 15% to GDP was seen slowing down to 1.8% in the current fiscal year, from 4% in the previous year, impacting rural wages.

India posted faster-than-expected economic growth of 7.6% year-on-year in the September quarter, after growing 7.8% in the previous quarter, which prompted many private economists to upwardly revise their yearly estimates.

Among others, S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, setting to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim annual budget on February 1 and is expected to increase spending on infrastructure, helped by rising tax receipts while aiming to lower fiscal deficit from 5.9% of GDP in the current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by William Maclean)

