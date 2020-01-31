India forecasts economic growth of 6-6.5% in 2020/21

Contributors
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

India's government forecast a pick up in economic growth to 6.0-6.5% in the next fiscal beginning April 1, in its annual economic statement presented to parliament on Friday, but warned of a widening fiscal deficit.

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's government forecast a pick up in economic growth to 6.0-6.5% in the next fiscal beginning April 1, in its annual economic statement presented to parliament on Friday, but warned of a widening fiscal deficit.

India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, worsening the job prospects for millions of youth entering the workforce each year.

The government has estimated gross domestic product expansion at 5% for the financial year ending on March 31, which would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

This year's fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP may have to be relaxed, the government said in the economic survey, released a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget for the fiscal year that ends in March 2021.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Manoj Kumar and Sanjeev Miglani)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters