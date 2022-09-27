India flags visa concerns to U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged some visa related challenges for Indians to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their meeting.

Blinken said the issues were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the United States was aiming to address those concerns.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington)

