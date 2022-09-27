US Markets

India flags visa concerns to U.S.

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged some visa related challenges for Indians to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their meeting.

Blinken said the issues were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the United States was aiming to address those concerns.

