India fines Google $113 million in second antitrust penalty this month

NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the U.S. tech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

It was fined $162 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.

($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)

