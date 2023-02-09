India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

February 09, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Sakshi Dayal for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said on Thursday it has found lithium deposits for the first time in the country.

India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

The 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources have been established in the Reasi district of the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the GSI said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.