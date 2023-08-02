News & Insights

India finds lapses at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths - govt official

August 02, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he wasn not aware of the matter.

Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

World Markets
Reuters
