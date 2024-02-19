News & Insights

India finance ministry to meet fintech startups next week, source says

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

February 19, 2024 — 11:31 pm EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India's finance ministry will hold meetings with the country's fintech startups next week to urge them to comply with regulations and hear their concerns, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The meetings come in the wake of the Paytm Payments Bank crisis triggered by the Reserve Bank of India ordering the banking unit of digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS to wind down operations due to "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns".

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.