India finance ministry to meet fintech startups next week, source says

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India's finance ministry will hold meetings with the country's fintech startups next week to urge them to comply with regulations and hear their concerns, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The meetings come in the wake of the Paytm Payments Bank crisis triggered by the Reserve Bank of India ordering the banking unit of digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS to wind down operations due to "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns".

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.