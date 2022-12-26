India federal police arrests Videocon chairman Dhoot in loan fraud case

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

December 26, 2022 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's federal investigating agency has arrested Videocon Group VEDI.NS chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case involving ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, a source from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told Reuters on Monday.

The CBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In early 2019, the CBI filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against Dhoot, former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The agency alleged that ICICI Bank, under Chanda Kochhar, sanctioned 'high value' loans to Videocon, violating the bank's lending policies, in exchange for an investment by the consumer electronics company's owner in a business headed by Kochhar's husband.

The CBI arrested Chanda and Deepak Kochhar on Friday.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.