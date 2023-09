Sept 28 (Reuters) -

FTSE- INDIA WILL REMAIN ON THE FTSE FIXED INCOME COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION WATCH LIST FOR CONSIDERATION FOR INCLUSION IN THE FTSE EMGBI

Source text : [https://bit.ly/3FfRR4N]

