India falls short of FTSE Russell government bond index inclusion

September 28, 2023 — 05:01 pm EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday.

"Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review," FTSE said in its annual country classification review.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June.

