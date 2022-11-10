India faces LNG glut as high prices worry customers - Bloomberg News

November 10, 2022 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India is facing a glut of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as industrial gas customers are buying less from LNG terminals due to high prices and are rushing to alternatives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing traders with knowledge of the matter.

Storage tanks at Dahej and Hazira LNG import terminals in India are near maximum capacity, which means scheduled deliveries may need to be delayed, according to the report.

