Commodities

India extends suspension on futures trade in key farm commodities by a year

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

December 21, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Tuesday extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts of commodities including wheat, paddy and crude palm oil until Dec. 20, 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last year ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and a major producer of wheat and rice struggled to tame food inflation.

In a notification late on Tuesday, SEBI said the suspension of trading in futures contracts would continue for a year on soybean and its derivatives, crude palm oil, wheat, paddy rice, chickpea, green gram and mustard.

Annual retail inflation eased below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year in November amid a softer rise in food prices.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.