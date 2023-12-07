News & Insights

India extends restrictions on onion exports to March 31

December 07, 2023 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India has extended restrictions on the export of onions until March 31, 2024, showed a government order late on Thursday.

The restriction, which stipulates a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, was earlier valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

