India extends restrictions on onion exports to March 31

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India has extended restrictions on the export of onions until March 31, 2024, showed a government order late on Thursday.

The restriction, which stipulates a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, was earlier valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

