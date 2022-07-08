India extends export period for sugar mills to July 20

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - India has extended by two weeks a deadline for the export of 800,000 tonnes of sugar as annual monsoon rains make it tough for many producers to move stocks from factories to ports, the government said on Friday.

Last month, the world's biggest producer of the sweetener gave its mills until July 5 to export the sugar, but some mills missed doing so because of heavy rains.

Mills are now allowed to export the sugar by July 20, the government added in its notification.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

