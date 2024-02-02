News & Insights

India expects annual coal output to grow 10.9% in 2024/25

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 02, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Sudarshan Varadhan for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India expects domestic coal output to grow by 10.9% to 1,134.8 million metric tons in the fiscal year to ending March 2025, a senior government official said, driven mainly by higher production from mines owned by private companies.

State-run Coal India COAL.NS is expected to boost production by 9%, but its share in overall output is expected to drop to 75% from 80% in 2022/23.

Output from mines recently auctioned to private companies are expected to boost output by over 40% to 20 million tons.

Captive mines - which mine coal for their own use - are seen boosting production to 175 million tons, 30 million tons more than estimated, the official said.

